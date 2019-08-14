Mumbai: 15-year-old girl dies after collapsing outside her classroom before exams

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl died after she collapsed outside her classroom in Modern School, Vashi.

According to the Hindustan Times, the girl has been identified as Sailee Abhiman Jagtap, a student of Class 10. After she collapsed, the 15-year-old girl was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to a civic hospital in Vashi, where she was declared dead. Sailee has two elder sisters and a younger brother. Her father, Abhiman Jagtap, is president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Turbhe unit. The police said there were no head injuries and they have registered a case of accidental death.

On Tuesday, at around 6.45 am, Sailee, went to her school in Sector 7 to appear for an exam. Before the test, the students were asked to keep their bags outside the classroom. But when Sailee came out to keep her bag, she collapsed. Her classmates informed the teachers and she was rushed to the hospital. One of the family member told the leading daily, that she had not complained of any ailment before leaving for school. The also checked CCTV footages of the school, in which it did not show anyone pushing her.

Prabhakar Shirodkar, assistant inspector, Vashi police station told the Hindustan Times, “The reason for her death is unclear. We didn’t see any injury mark on her head and will be able to comment further only after receiving the post-mortem report.”