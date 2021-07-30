Mumbai: 15% water cut in city and western suburbs on August 3, informs BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Tuesday, August 3, carry out repair works on pipelines distributing water to some areas of Mumbai. During the exercise, residents of the concerned areas will see water supply being affected for 14 hours, from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm.

The supply will be hit in the following areas as BMC undertakes the activity: Andheri (East and West), Ram Mandir, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Goregaon (West).

All the wards in Mumbai city and west suburbs, excluding F North and F south, will experience 15 percent water cut throughout the day, informed BMC.