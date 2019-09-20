Mumbai: 15 ‘fellows’ to keep an eye on BMC working

Mumbai: The BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi will be keeping an eye on the working of the civic body, with the help of 15 ‘fellows’.

The new recruits will be hired on a fellowship basis. One each will be placed in the office of the mayor and the standing committee chairman. The remaining 13 will directly report to Pardeshi.

The decision to recruit these people through fellowship was approved by the group leader in a meeting held on Wednesday.

These 15 candidates will be paid remuneration ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 125,000.

This move has prompted leader of the opposition in the BMC, Ravi Raja, to ask whether the commissioner has no faith in his employees. “In BMC offices, hospitals, education department, everywhere, private contractors are active.

Doctors in civic-run hospitals are paid Rs 40,000; on the other hand, people are being outsourced and offered hefty salaries. This is just not done,” said Raja.

By Vikas Nag