Mumbai: 14-year-old girl commits suicide inside public toilet next to her home

On Friday, a 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide inside a public toilet next to her home in Kalbadevi.

According to Indian Express, the family has alleged that she was murdered and her body hung to make it look like a suicide. But the police had concluded that the girl ended her life in fear of her father’s plans to get her married. The cops have said that the girl lived with her parents and nine siblings. Her older brother told police that she had dropped out of school after Class V and was engaged, like the rest of the family, in making garlands which they sold in Colaba.

The girl's family on Friday night lodged a missing person's complaint, in which they said that they last spotted the girl when she went to the BMC toilet to take a bath at 4 pm. When she didn't return the family started looking for her. Cops have said that at 9 am on Saturday, cleaners found her body hanging from a hook used to dry clothes, following which she was rushed to a hospital and declared dead upon arrival.

But the family has said that there was no reason for her to commit suicide. A police officer told the leading daily that, “We have done a thorough investigation and concluded that the girl was afraid of her father getting her married. There is no sexual assault and this is not a case of murder.”