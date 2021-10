A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Kherwadi, Bandra-East yesterday, ANI reported.

As per the information given by Police, a case has been registered under ADR (Accidental Death Report) and police have started further investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Man booked for attempting suicide outside Mantralaya

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:49 PM IST