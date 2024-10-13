 Mumbai 13/7 Triple Blast Case: Former DCP To Be Examined Through Video Conferencing
Mumbai 13/7 Triple Blast Case: Former DCP To Be Examined Through Video Conferencing

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Triple Blasts 2011 | File pic

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has granted permission to examine former DCP Kishor Jadhav via video conferencing in connection with the 13/7 triple blast case. The prosecution had requested this arrangement, citing Jadhav's health issues, which prevented him from attending court in person.

The defense opposed the request, arguing that Jadhav's testimony was critical and suggested appointing a court commissioner to record his statement. The court, however, found this idea difficult to execute. The court added, “Unnecessary time will be spent in all these processes. This is a time-bound matter and required to be concluded expeditiously. Hence, appointing a commissioner is not feasible. On the contrary, recording evidence of witness through video conferencing will be feasible.”

