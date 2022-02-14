Mumbai: 13.67 lakh passengers fined by WR for traveling without valid tickets; collects Rs 80.07 crore

In a bid to control unauthorised travel , Western Railway (WR) held 13.67 lakh passengers traveling without valid tickets in local and outstation trains between April 2021 to January 2022 and collected fine of Rs 80.07 crore. Apart from that over 14000 passengers also penalized for not following the Covid-19 norms during the period.

"Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized traveling. With these intensive drives, WR recovered Rs. 80.07 crore for irregular travel while Rs 26.92 lakh were received as fine from without mask cases, during the period April 2021 to January 2022 " said a WR officials.

During the period around 13.67 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases were detected. Apart from that 9 cases of transfer of reserved tickets were detected and over Rs. 13,000/- was realized as fine from the offenders.

Besides this, 540 beggars and 613 unauthorized hawkers were apprehended, out of which, 242 were charged and an amount of Rs. 1,04,165/- was realized as Railway dues. 369 persons were prosecuted and Rs. 1,34,870/- were recovered as fine from them.

Action against passengers without masks

Ticket Checking staff have been vested with the power to collect fines from passengers without masks. As a result, 14,492 cases of traveling without masks were detected and an amount of approx. Rs 26.92 lakh was recovered from 17th April, 2021 to 31st January, 2022 over Western Railway.

"Western Railway appeals to the general public that all permitted categories of passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets and should carry valid Identity cards in order to avoid inconvenience and always wear masks. It is also requested that travellers should follow proper medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19" said spokesperson of WR.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:14 PM IST