Mumbai: 13-year-old falls from high-rise

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy, residing in a Wadala high-rise, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of the 18-storeyed building on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wadala Truck Terminus (WTT) Police, the boy fell from the terrace of Girnar Heights around 3.45 pm. No suicide note was found; neither from the terrace, nor from his home. As of now, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the case. According to WTT Police, the eighth grader went to school and returned around 2 pm. His parents were at work and the boy was alone at the time of the incident. Around 3.45 pm, his body was found on the ground in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

According to police, CCTV camera footage shows the boy going from his 16th floor residence to the terrace. His footwear was found on the terrace, the police said. The boy's father works at the share market while his mother is a banker. The police said the family has asked them, that they be informed if CCTV footage reveals anything suspicious.