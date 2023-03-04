Mumbai: 13-year-old boy dies after falling off 20th floor balcony in Goregaon

Representational Image |

On Thursday, around 8:15 pm, a 13-year-old boy fell off the 20th floor balcony of his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon, resulting in his death, allegedly due to losing his balance, said Mumbai Police official.

“We have learnt that the Class VI student was playing in the balcony of his bedroom when he lost balance and fell,” an officer said, as per the Indian Express report.

As per the police, during the time of the occurrence, the boy's father was away in Portugal for work, while his mother was present in the kitchen. “The mother came to know of the incident when the security guard of the building went upstairs to inform her,” the officer said.

After being rushed to the hospital, the boy was declared brought dead even before he could be admitted. Following this, the Aarey police was notified and they registered a case of accidental death report (ADR).

The officer said, “The family members have not raised any suspicion and thus and ADR has been lodged.”