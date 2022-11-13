Mumbai: 13 bicycles, 3 bikes recovered; three held for thefts in Kandivali |

MUMBAI: Thirteen bicycles and three motorbikes, which were stolen in the past four months, have been recovered, said the Kandivali police, adding that three people have been arrested. The suspects were identified as Nitin Mule, 20, Rahul Patil, 19, and Akshay Garud, 22.

Based on the CCTV footage, the first two have been arrested for cycle thefts while the third was apprehended for stealing bikes.

