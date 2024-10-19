 Mumbai: 13 Arrested For Assaulting Autorickshaw Driver After Collision On MG Road In Kandivali, All Released On Bail
Raju Gupta, a 35-year-old auto rickshaw driver, was driving on MG Road when he collided with a motorcycle. The impact caused a woman riding pillion to suffer leg injuries. The motorcyclist, Rohit Tak, 24, demanded compensation, leading to an argument.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Police apprehend 13 individuals following an assault on an auto driver after a collision on MG Road in Kandivali | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have arrested 13 people for assaulting an auto driver following a collision on MG Road, Kandivali East. However, all of them were released on bail later.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4pm on Thursday. Raju Gupta, a 35-year-old auto rickshaw driver, was driving on MG Road when he collided with a motorcycle. The impact caused a woman riding pillion to suffer leg injuries. The motorcyclist, Rohit Tak, 24, demanded compensation, leading to an argument. Tak, who lived nearby, called his acquaintances, who then physically assaulted the auto driver.

Gupta managed to escape with his auto and sought refuge at a police chowky on New Link Road in Kandivali West. However, the mob followed him and dragged him out, and continued the assault.

article-image

The police eventually controlled the crowd and registered a case against 13 people for the assault. Additionally, Raju Gupta was charged with reckless driving and he has been out on bail. According to the police, most of the accused are in their twenties.

