Mumbai: 1,299 new Covid cases in city, 52 more deaths

With an addition of 1,299 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Mumbai's cumulative caseload jumped to 6,96,379. Meanwhile, the city reported 52 deaths due to coronavirus on pushing its fatality count to 14,574 data, revealed the daily bulletin issued by the BMC's Public health department.

A total of 1,827 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday taking the recovery count to 6,51,216. With this the recovery rate recorded in Mumbai district remained 93 per cent. Whereas, the growth rate of infection has declined to 0.21 per cent.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases as on Saturday stood at 28,508.

The case doubling rate in the city was 145 days on May 8. The doubling rate as of Saturday jumped to 326 days. The city currently has only 62 containment zones and 246 buildings are sealed.

On Saturday, 29,624 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests.

On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26, when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26,133 fresh Covid cases, total 682 deaths and registered 40,294 recoveries on Saturday. With this, the state's cumulative caseload of the city jumped to 55,53,225 till date, out of which 3,52,247 are active cases across the state.

The death toll has jumped to 87,300 and the state has reported 51,11,095 recoveries till date.

The overall recovery rate of the state is at 92.04 per cent and the case fatality rate has now reached 1.57 per cent.