Mumbai: 1,250 new buses to be added to BEST fleet

Mumbai: The BEST had decided to bring 400 AC buses on wet lease. Now, 1,250 mini, midi and electric AC buses will be added to the fleet. The decision was taken to ensure better and faster service to passengers, said Chairman of the Best Committee, Anil Patankar.
BMC is providing financial aid to BEST to overcome losses and debts of Rs2,500 crore. BMC had asked BEST to cut fares and buy buses on lease.
For AC buses, it was decided to buy 400 buses on wet lease, 100 has been bought. BEST has brought 10 e-buses, expected on road by August-end after RTO clearance.
