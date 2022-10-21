Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies after getting hit by BEST bus, driver arrested  

Representative Photo

Mumbai: The driver of a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was arrested by police after allegedly hitting a 12-year-old boy, causing his death on Thursday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the incident happened in the afternoon near a bus depot on 90-foot road near Govandi slums. They added that the bus driver, identified as Ganesh Keshav Gunjal, (31) was recklessly driving while also breaking the traffic rules during the incident.

The police have identified the victim as Ameer Riaz Indrasi, a resident of Baiganwadi, Shivaji Nagar.

Driver lost control of bus in crowded area

The police said that the area remains crowded with vendors, pedestrians, and vehicles. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which led to this incident.

While the bus driver tried to escape, he was stopped by the locals in the location, who also alerted the police subsequently. The police took the victim to a nearby hospital; however, he was declared dead.

The victim’s father later lodged an official complaint, after which Gunjal was arrested by the police on the same day. A case has been registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.