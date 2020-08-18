Mumbai: 12 shops gutted in Bhendi Bazar fire

Mumbai: A level two fire broke out at Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area on Monday morning. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 11 am and the blaze was reported as level two at around 11:40 am.

This is the second fire reported in the area in last three months after a massive fire broke out at the ground floor of Crawford market in June earlier. No casualty was reported in the incident, however, the fire gutted nearly 12 shops on the ground floor as the blaze lasted for two hours.

The fire originated from a shop at Mohammad Ali Road's Sutar Chawl, beside Jumma Masjid. MFB officials suspected that a short circuit might be the reason for the fire. The Mumbai Fire brigade deployed eight fire tenders in the spot and the fire was doused around 2:15 pm. Though there was no casualty, significant property loss was recorded at the venue.

"The fire originated from a shop and it appeared the shop was shut for some time. There might have been a grid failure or circuit outbreak which led to the fire," stated an official.

Local civic activist and resident Tahir Hussain stated that the civic body needs to check the illegal construction and MFB needs to recheck the fire safety measures in the shops and houses. "Many of the houses are illegally constructed and most of the shops do not do the fire safety tests. These make the settlements accident-prone," Hussain stated.