Mumbai: 117 misplaced phones recovered, returned to owners

Over 100 phones that had been left behind unknowingly by owners in various places in the north-western part of Mumbai were recovered by police from several states of the country, a senior official said on Monday.

The total value of the 117 phones, which the police retrieved as part of their probe into people's complaints, is Rs 17,55,000, said Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Reddy.

"A total of 65 phones had gone missing from MIDS, 23 from Andheri, 16 from Powai and 13 from Meghwadi, for which complaints were lodged by people between 2019-20. They were recovered from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states," he said.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray returned some of these mobiles to their rightful owners at an event here on Monday, the DCP added.