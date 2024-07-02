Mumbai: 115 Reinstated Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Staff Face Uncertain Future Amid Funding Woes

FPJ

Mumbai: The 115 reinstated Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) teachers and non-teaching staff continue to face an uncertain future.

Statement Of A Senior Official

A senior official said that around Rs 5 crore pledged by the Tata Trusts will only last a semester as this is the final tranche of Rs 22 crore aid committed for the academic programmes for which these staff members are working.

The official said that they had been in talks with the Tata Trusts for the past five months to release the pending funds. Due to the delay, the institute itself had to pay the salaries of these staffers for two months.

A Self-Sustenance Plan

TISS is now preparing a ‘self-sustenance plan’, which would allow it to generate resources.

“On Sunday, the acting vice chancellor convened a meeting of the deans of all and directed them to identify and create courses that will have demand. These staffers can be engaged in these courses and tuition fees can be used to pay their salaries,” said the official.

Meanwhile, students said if the chaos is not resolved, they may face the same situation in the future.