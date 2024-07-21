Mumbai: 11-Year Wait For Richa Bougainvillea Residents As Developer Delays Flat Possession In Kalina | www.richaindia.com

Mumbai: People who have invested in Richa Bougainvillea, a residential project in Kalina, have been waiting to move into their flats for the past 11 years. Their dream of owning a home in one of the major areas of Mumbai seems shattered with the developer dillydallying over giving possession of the apartments.

The project was launched with much fanfare and the developer promised state-of-the-art amenities, spacious flats, and a serene living environment. However, more than a decade has passed and the people are still waiting for the keys to their prized possession. The initial excitement of owning a home in a prestigious project has turned into a long-standing ordeal for many.

Many people invested their life savings into these flats while many took hefty loans, expecting to move into their new residences within the stipulated time-frame. However, the delay in getting occupancy certificate (OC) has irritated the buyers.

The buyers and investors have made numerous attempts to get answers, staging protests, filing complaints with MahaRERA, and seeking legal recourse, but in vain. The lack of clear communication and transparency from the developer has only aggravated the situation.

“We trusted the developer with our hard-earned money, hoping for a secure future, but 11 years later, we are still waiting, with no clear end in sight. We had booked the flat in 2013 and paid 80% of the total outlay. However, the building is stated to be still under construction. Most of us have already filed a complaint with RERA and have got a favourable ruling, but the possession of the flat is what we are still waiting for,” one of the investors, Abneesh Roy, said.

“None of the completion dates have been met and we are very concerned. We have hardly seen much progress at the work site for almost a year. The staff at the site gives evasive replies on the status of the project. The developer and key contact person never answer our calls or emails and our communication goes un-responded,” another investor, Anil Noronha, said.

The complex has two buildings – one redeveloped and the other newly constructed with 12 floors, with three flats on each floor. The apartments range from Rs1.7 crore to Rs3 crore.

“The most frustrating part is the developer has not registered two of the apartments despite paying 80% of the amount. We have been regularly requesting for registration but the developer hardly ever replies to the mails and calls. We have also visited the site multiple times, but in vain,” Roy said. Another buyer, Rajesh Nichani, added, “The above two flat owners have been given termination letters without reason or mention of refund of the principal amount or interest thereupon. Also, the developer has added a non-useful area of more than 30% to the original flat and is asking for the market payment of the same at current market rate, which was not the case earlier.”

When contacted, an official from Richa Realtors said, “The project is almost 95% complete and we will be giving the possession soon. We will also be applying for the occupancy certificate and looking to end the deadlock. It’s unfortunate that the issue got stretched so far and we are taking steps to resolve the issue amicably.”