Mumbai: 11-year-old crossing road in Kurla mowed down by autorickshaw

A 11-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding autorickshaw in Kurla on Wednesday. Soon after the accident, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police arrested the driver Naushad Ahmed, 40, on the charges of causing death by negligence

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Kirol Road, across the gate of Kohinoor Phase 1. The child, Bhavesh Gajare, was walking along the road with his mother. However, while crossing the road, he was left behind and hit by a speeding autorickshaw. In the accident, Bhavesh received head injuries and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead before admission. The V B Nagar police arrested the driver under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:55 AM IST