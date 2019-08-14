Mumbai: 11 state officers to get central award

Mumbai: Around 11 officers from Maharashtra will be given 'medals for excellence in investigation, by the Union Home Ministry. Of the total 96 officers from the country selected for this special medal, three officers from Mumbai Police will receive the honour as well.

To motivate police officers from the country, the Union Home Ministry has started to felicitate them from last year. These awards are for excellence in the field of investigation.

Officers from all the investigation agencies like National Investigation Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and rest of the local agencies were considered for the awards.

The awardees include Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prashant Amrutkar, police officers Avinash Aghav, Suresh Rokade, Pradeep Bhanushali, Hemant Patil, Sagar Shivalkar, Shradhha Vaidande and Priyanka Shelake.

While three police officers from Mumbai Police Sanjay Nikumbhe, Sudhakar Deshmukh and Sachin Mane name is part of the list as well