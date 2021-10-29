Mumbai: 106 booked for littering railway premises

Be aware while eating peanuts or banana in the trains as well as railway platforms, you will be prosecuted. The Central Railway has booked 106 persons for allegedly throwing garbage on the track as well as in trains and platforms in 2021

Offenders were booked under section 145- B of Railway Act which includes providing of fine up to Rs 250 or imprisonment up to one month. Till the date CR, collected Rs 1.09 lakh as fine from the garbage throwers in this year.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, “Apart from prosecuting offenders, our security personnel are continuously patrolling along the track and counseling garbage throwers, but if people don't stop throwing garbage, stern action will be taken in future.”

"Dumping of garbage an unauthorised sewerage openings in storm water drains by residents living adjacent to railway tracks leads to frequent blocking of drains, causing mud pumping over tracks which is unsafe for running of trains," said a senior officer of Central Railway adding that 1,074 metric tonnes of garbage were disposed of by the CR’s Mumbai Division between September 16 and September 25 this year. Out of this 106 metric tonnes of filth and scrap were removed from CR workshops, coaching depots, carsheds and loco sheds located in MMR, while the rest 968 tonnes of filth was removed from the tracks, station premises and railway yards.

Ravali junction on Harbor line, and Ghatkopar- Vikhroli, Thane- Mumbra section of main line are very sensitive locations of the main line. During cleanliness drive in September 200 tonnes of garbage were removed from the stretch between Thane and Mumbra stations (near Parsik Tunnel and surrounding areas) within 15 days.

When asked about the measures taken by the railways to prevent garbage throwing on the track, officials said, "Concerned municipal officials are being advised for controlling garbage dumping by providing garbage bins to residents and improving their garbage disposal mechanism. Apart from that a drive has also been launched for persuading residents living adjacent to railway tracks for not throwing garbage and not to open sewerage connections on track "

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:42 AM IST