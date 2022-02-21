Mumbai: 103 vehicles towed and clamped on 90 Feet Road in Dharavi; see pics

Mumbai: In a crackdown against illegal parking in the city, a special drive was carried out on the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi on Monday, wherein 103 vehicles were towed and clamped on Sant Rohidas Marg.

The drive conducted by the Dharavi traffic division had pooled in two-wheeler cranes from their Antop Hill and Dadar counterparts.

The two-wheelers parked on this stretch of the road were towed and the motorists were issued e-challans, while the four-wheelers were clamped at the spot for the traffic violation.

Check out the pictures below:

