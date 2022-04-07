Mumbai: 100% of eligible adult population in city vaccinated with both COVID-19 doses

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that 100% of the eligible adult population in Mumbai is vaccinated with both COVID-19 doses.

The civic body took to Twitter to inform the same. "Another #MilestoneForMumbai : 100% of the eligible adult population in Mumbai are vaccinated with both Covid-19 doses. #NaToCorona #CoronaFreeMumbai #BMCVaccinationUpdates (sic)," reads the tweet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 108 fresh coronavirus positive cases, seven fatalities, and detected the first case of the XE variant of SARS-CoV2, the health department said.

With fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,74,690 cases and toll to 1,47,800.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 136 fresh cases and four fatalities.

On the XE variant, it said the patient is a 50-year-old female South African national. She had come to India on February 10. After she was tested on February 27, she was found COVID-19 positive.

Her lab sample has been referred to Kasturba Hospital Central laboratory for genome sequencing.

"It has been found to be a new XE variant in initial sequencing. Though GISAID also confirmed it, INSACOG has decided to go for another round of genomic sequencing at the national laboratory for confirmation of the XE variant," the health department said.

The patient is asymptomatic and was found to be RT-PCR negative on repeat testing.

"XE new variant is a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron and found to be responsible for enhanced viral transmission as per the primary reports. Frequent changes in genomic structure are part of the natural life course of the viruses and there is no need to be scared but everyone should opt for appropriate precaution," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, said INSACOG ( Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) experts are conducting a genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so.

The active cases in the state stood at 865. Sangli, Nadurbar, Hingoli, Nanded Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia do not have any active case.

It said that 106 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cumulative recovered patients to 77,26,025. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

Mumbai reported 51 fresh cases. Of the seven fatalities, four were reported in Pune district, one each in Thane, Sindhudurg and Buldhana districts. The state's case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

According to the department, 44,770 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count in the state to 7,95,71,752 so far.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,74,690; fresh cases: 108; death toll: 1,47,800; active cases: 865; tests conducted so far: 7,95,71,752.

(With inputs from agencies)

