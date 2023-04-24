Mumbai: 100 go missing on Eid, Santacruz police finds them within hours

Several families were grateful to the Santacruz police as they prevented Eid celebrations turning into a tragedy for them. Cops traced their near and dear ones who went missing in the huge crowd.

A total of 100 people – mostly kids and senior citizens – were reunited with their families within hours after they went missing. From January till April so far, the Santacruz police have rescued 410 people who went missing from Juhu Chowpatty.

Anticipating high footfall, the police had formed a special squad to look into cases of missing children. Around 60,000 to 70,000 people visited Juhu beach in a span of three days starting Friday. The police maintained strict vigil with a special announcement system and CCTV cameras.

The elaborate security arrangements also included multiple help desks where several families turned up when their kin went missing in the sea of people. Five people were also saved from drowning as they had ventured too deep in Juhu waters.