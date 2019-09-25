Mumbai: 10-year-old dead as building stairway collapses in Khar

Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died on Tuesday, after a portion of the stairway of a five-storey building, Bohala Apartments, in Khar (W), collapsed on Tuesday. The building is located on 17th Road, near Khar Gymkhana.

Reportedly, on learning about the child's death, one of her close relatives suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Lilavati Hospital, Bandra.

The girl has been identified as Mahi Motwani and she was rescued from the debris and rushed to Lilavati hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The staircase came crashing down around 2.20pm and the parking space on the ground floor also caved in. The building was vacated after the incident.

According to the fire brigade, 21 people were safely rescued from the building and, later, two more were rescued and sent to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra.

One of the injured was identified as Bhavana Vasant Anchan, 50, whose condition was said to be stable, while the other injured, Surekha Bhanusaheb Lokhande, 40, was treated and discharged.

According to a resident, the incident could have possibly been triggered by the renovation work undertaken by ground and fourth floor residents.

"There was some repair work going on and, on Monday, we felt a strong tremor, which had us worried. I had complained to the chairman and secretary to stop the work immediately, but they did not pay heed and the work was allowed to go on.

The next day, this incident occurred, "said a resident.BMC ward officials, a National Disaster Response Force team, the police, four fire engines, rescue vans and an ambulance had rushed to the spot.