Mumbai: 10 people booked for duping Rs 26.83 lakh from job seekers through fake recruitment scheme

Thane: The Kalwa police in Thane had booked more than 10 people for cheating job seekers on the pretext of giving them a job in a well-known firm. The police said the accused cheated and duped Rs 26.83 lakhs by asking them to pay for processing fees and other things. With no job and losing hope, a victim approached the police to file a complaint after a year.

The police said the complainant, a 52-year-old woman, stays in Kalwa along with her son. In August 2020, the complainant's son had uploaded his resume on the NAUKRI.COM app through his mobile phone.

“An unknown caller gave a call to her son, assuring him to be selected in the TATA motors company. They pretended to be speaking from the Human resource department and lure him to pay the processing fees, as he has been selected in the firm. However, for more than a year, the accused kept asking for cash. The complainant and his son had transferred the cash through mobile wallets to the accused. They had transferred the amount from the three different bank accounts of the complainant and his son,” said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

The police said the incident took place in-between August 11, 2020, to date, and the victim lost Rs 26,83,717. “As per the requirement and demand from the accused the victims kept transferring the cash. They lured them about a well-known company and about getting a very good opportunity and kept asking for cash,” said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

The police said the victims whom all had received the same call are Sachin Singh, Vivek Jaiswal, Arun Verma, Manish Ahuja, Ashish Sharma, Ankita Rajpark, Ramesh Verma, Narendra Singh, and Kamlesh Singh.

“We have registered a case as per the statement of the complainant. The accused were calling on this name. We suspect these are not their real names and are verifying the fact. The mobile numbers are to succeed through fake documents and all leads are checked in the case,” said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

The Kalwa police have registered a case under sections 420, 406, and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:49 PM IST