Mumbai: 10 held for theft at jewellery store in Bhuleshwar area

A fortnight after 17.5 kilograms of gold jewellery valued over ₹8 crore was stolen from a jeweller's office in Bhuleshwar, the LT Marg police have recovered 90% of the booty and arrested 10 people including the office staff. All the accused are natives of Rajasthan were held from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Wee hours on January 14, Ganeshkumar Devasi (21) working as a salesman at Jenisha Jewells Arts fled with over 17.5 kilograms of gold jewellery and cash of ₹8.57 lakh which were kept in the locker, he was helped by one Ramesh Prajapati (21)who works at a nearby shop. The two were seen by people from the area fleeing carrying large bags and the same was also established in the CCTV footage of the area.

Offence came to light the next day when store owner Kushal Tamka (48) saw his store and locker inside it open with all the gold jewellery and cash missing, there was no sign of Devasi either to who the jeweller had given the locker's keys for safekeeping. Devasi used to sleep in the store in case any other jeweller required jewellery urgently at night, said police.

The jeweller who has a jewellery making unit in Goregaon brought the jewellery for a jewellery exhibition at BKC but the event got cancelled due to worsened pandemic, instead of taking it to his office he kept it at his office in Bhuleshwar, said police.

Immediately after the case was reported the L T Marg police formed several teams and sent them to Rajasthan where both the accused belonged. "At first our team nabbed Prajapati from Sirohi in Rajasthan and recovered 9 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹ 4.5 crore and later subsequently arrested rest of the accused including Devasi," said Vishwas Nangare Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

After police started to zero down on the accused, Devasi fled to Madhya Pradesh he was nabbed from Indore while his accomplice Kailashkumar Bhat (22) and Kisan Chouhan (21), carrying the booty were nabbed from Ozar in MP. From them, police have recovered 3,878 grams of jewellery worth ₹1.78.

All the accused are native of Sirohi in Rajasthan, the others arrested in the case are identified as Himmatsingh Baliya (30), Lokendar Rajput (25), Pralgadsingh Chouhan (26), Shyamlala Soni (58), Vikramkumar Meghwal (22) and Uttam Ghanchi (28).

"We have arrested 10 accused so far and recovered over 90 percent of booty, those who bought the stolen jewellery and those gave shelter to the accused have also been arrested," added Patil.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:42 PM IST