Mumbai: 10 held for protesting against police inaction into death of 15-year-old girl

Mumbai: At least 10 people have been arrested by the Agripada police after they staged a protest and halted traffic for several minutes outside Agripada police station on Friday evening. They were protesting against the police inaction into the death of 15-year-old Shahista Shaikh whose body was found lying below Klassic Towers on Wednesday morning. She was working as a house help in the building. The police even resorted to limited force to disperse the crowd.

The incident took place on Friday evening when around 35-40 people took to street and started protesting just outside Agripada police station. Shahista's family members who were also part of the group alleged that she had been assaulted and murdered and demanded registration of offence, however, the police maintained that their investigation is still underway.

The traffic was halted for several minutes before the police started detaining the protestors. Total 15 protestors were taken into custody and booked under the relevant charges of rioting and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. The five women were later released after issuing notices while the men were produced before the court on Saturday which sent them to two days of police custody.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:24 PM IST