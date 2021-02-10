Mumbai: 10 from Nepal arrested in fake Aadhaar card racket

The crime branch unit 11 has arrested 10 Nepalese nationals in connection with the fake Aadhaar card racket it busted last week. according to the police, all the Nepalese nationals have procured Aadhaar cards from the two arrested accused.

Last week the crime branch arrested two Vinod Chavan, 24, and Umesh Chaudhary, 31 for allegedly issuing Aadhaar cards to foreign nationals on forged documents. An Aadhaar card centre has been set-up in a nationalised bank at Borivali where Chavhan was an operator while Chaudhary is an agent.

As per the procedure, the bank officials have been tasked to verify applicants' documents before sending them to Chavhan who then perform the remaining formalities of taking the applicant's fingerprint scans, iris scan, filing their form, and uploading their documents. "The investigation revealed that Chavhan used to do everything on his own without the knowledge of the bank officials. Since the Nepalese nationals don't have any valid documents here, he used to create forged documents in their names in order to issued Aadhaar cards in their name," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akbar Pathan. For each Aadhaar card, he used to charge up to Rs 8,000 said an official. The role of bank officials is under investigation, added Pathan.

The Nepalese nationals are staying in Mumbai for the last couple of years and used to work in a hotel in Borivali and Dahisar area. Some of them are staying in the hotel while a few are staying in a slum with their family.

According to the police, They make Aadhaar cards for their children’s admission to the school and to take a house on rent.

The ten Nepalese nationals are identified as Krishna Raisingh Luhar alias Keshav Ramsingh Vishwakarma, 24, Prem Lalbir Vishwakarma, 19, Anmol Manbhadur Lohar, 19, Ramsingh Shankarsingh Vishwakarma, 29, Meghraj Raghu Vishwakarma, 34, Sunil Raghu Vishwakarma, 18, Uttamsingh Shivsingh Vishwakarma, 28, Deepak Singh Kehari Vishwakarma, 20, Gagansingh Dhansingh Bohara, 28, Naresh Shivram Vishwakarma, 24.