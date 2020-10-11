Mumbai: 10 booked for birthday celebrations and cake cutting with a sword

Mumbai: The Nagpada police have booked 10 youths for allegedly celebrating birthday amidst the Covod-19 pandemic. During the celebration, eight cakes were laid out before the birthday boy which he cut using a sword.

Following the video making the rounds of social media, police took the cognizance of the incident and registered the First Information Report after verification.

According to the Nagpada police, it was on wee hours on Thursday when around 10 people celebrated the birthday of one Affan near Hari Masjid in Madanpura. The video of the said incident went viral on social media in which a youth was clearly seen cutting eight cakes with a sword. Around 10 people were present there and non of them were wearing the mask.

"After we received the video, we first checked the CCTV footages of the area and found the complaint to be true, following which we registered an offence," said an officer from Nagpada police station. The youths were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270), common intention (34) and under the sections of Epidemic Diseases act and Maharashtra Police act. "Since a sword was used for cake cutting, we have also slapped the sections of Arms act," added the officer.

"As of now, we have arrested four youths who were seen in the video including the birthday boy, they were produced before the court on Saturday which granted them bail," said an official.

In a similar incident, Bandra police booked a group of 30 people for celebrating birthday violating the pandemic guidelines in July. In the said incident, the birthday boy reportedly cut 25 cakes with a sword.