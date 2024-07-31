Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges | Representational Image

Mumbai: Under the guidance of the Mumbai Suburban District Legal Service Authorities (MSDLSA), the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, and several NGO’s in Mumbai, ten anti-human trafficking clubs (AHTC) were launched by the city based colleges.

The main purpose of these clubs was to end human trafficking. Satish Hiwale, the Secretary of Mumbai Suburban, while addressing the meeting, said, “We need legal students who are willing to offer their expertise in law; we need management students and commerce students to understand the economics behind human trafficking. It will also aim to create sustainable businesses for survivors. We also need psychology students to step in and volunteer for counseling services. There needs to be room for every student to serve our nation.”

The 10 AHTC’s were launched at St. Andrew College, Rizvi College, Chandrabhan Sharma College, Lords Universal College, Nirmal Education Society, Nirmal Degree College, Nirmal Junior College, Nagindas Khandwala College, Bhagubhau Changu Thakur College, and Bhavan’s College.