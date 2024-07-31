 Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges

Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges

Under the guidance of the Mumbai Suburban District Legal Service Authorities (MSDLSA), the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, and several NGO’s in Mumbai, ten anti-human trafficking clubs (AHTC) were launched by the city based colleges.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 04:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges | Representational Image

Mumbai: Under the guidance of the Mumbai Suburban District Legal Service Authorities (MSDLSA), the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, and several NGO’s in Mumbai, ten anti-human trafficking clubs (AHTC) were launched by the city based colleges.

The main purpose of these clubs was to end human trafficking. Satish Hiwale, the Secretary of Mumbai Suburban, while addressing the meeting, said, “We need legal students who are willing to offer their expertise in law; we need management students and commerce students to understand the economics behind human trafficking. It will also aim to create sustainable businesses for survivors. We also need psychology students to step in and volunteer for counseling services. There needs to be room for every student to serve our nation.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Journalist Shares Restaurant Bill & Compares With Zomato, Says '₹40 Upma Sold For ₹120...
article-image

The 10 AHTC’s were launched at St. Andrew College, Rizvi College, Chandrabhan Sharma College, Lords Universal College, Nirmal Education Society, Nirmal Degree College, Nirmal Junior College, Nagindas Khandwala College, Bhagubhau Changu Thakur College, and Bhavan’s College.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Archdiocese Condemns Paris Olympics’ Last Supper Parody As Offensive And Insensitive

Mumbai Archdiocese Condemns Paris Olympics’ Last Supper Parody As Offensive And Insensitive

Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges

Mumbai: 10 Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs Launched By City Colleges

VIDEO: Protest Erupts In Mumbai's Dharavi After 26-Year-Old VHP Member Stabbed To Death;...

VIDEO: Protest Erupts In Mumbai's Dharavi After 26-Year-Old VHP Member Stabbed To Death;...

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Joined Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang After Following Account Run By...

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Joined Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang After Following Account Run By...

Mumbai: Commission Reprimands Insurance Company For Rejecting Claim In Medical Emergency Abortion...

Mumbai: Commission Reprimands Insurance Company For Rejecting Claim In Medical Emergency Abortion...