Mumbai: 1 more MLA joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Hours after the BJP made Devendra Fadnavis the leader of its legislature, the Shiv Sena has enlisted the support of another independent MLA.

The latest addition takes the number of independent MLAs who have supported Sena up to six and the party’s tally has increased to 62. Prior to this, five out of the thirteen independent MLAs had declared support to Shiv Sena.

Manjula Gavit, sixth time independent MLA from Sakri assembly constituency of Dhule, extended her support to Sena on Wednesday. Gavit was earlier with BJP and contested assembly polls after she was denied ticket.

On Monday, Shankar Rao Gadakh, an NCP backed independent MLA offered support to Sena. The Sena will hold a legislative party meeting at its headquarter in Mumbai on Thursday.