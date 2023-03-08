Mumbai: 1 more arrested, 1 detained in attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande | Twitter

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the third accused and detained another in the attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. The name of the accused, Vikas Chawaria, came up during interrogation of Ashok Kharat and Kishan Solanki, the accused arrested late last week.

Chawaria, a resident of Bhandup, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch. An official said Chawaria was also one of the men who attacked Deshpande at Shivaji Park on Feb 28. After the attack, all men had fled in different directions. Chawaria went to Dadar and then to Nahur via Sion, where he met Kharat.

The Crime Branch had checked footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras to trace the suspects. In the interrogation of the arrested accused Kharat, the police found out that he is contesting the upcoming BMC elections and wanted publicity through the attack.

