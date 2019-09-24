Mumbai: 1 dead as part of a 5-storey building collapses

Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died on Tuesday, as a portion of a five-storey building the staircase of A and B wing collapsed in a ground plus five storey building, named, Bohala Apartments on 17th road, near Khar Gymkhana, Khar (west).

The staircase came crushing down around 2.20pm and the parking space on the ground floor also caved-in. According to the fire brigade, 21 people were safely rescued from the building and later two more people were rescued and sent to Bhabha hospital in Bandra.

The two injured were identified as Bhavana Vasant Anchan, 50, was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable. The other injured was identified as Surekha Bhanusaheb Lokhande, 40, was administered medicines and discharged. The building was vacated after the incident.

A resident said, residents on the ground and fourth floor have undertaken some renovation work, which could have triggered this incident. "There was some repair work going on and yesterday we felt a strong jerk which got us worried. I had complained to the chairman and secretary to stop the work immediately, but they continued with the work and the next day, this incident occurred, " said a resident.

A 10-year-old girl identified as Mahi Motwani was rescued by the rescue teams. She was rushed to Lilavati hospital, but was declared dead on arrival to the hospital.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, ambulance, BMC ward officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police were deployed to the spot.