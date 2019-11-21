Mumbai: 1 arrested with fake PMO letter

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one Surendra Mittal in a complaint received from the Prime Minister’s Office, New Delhi.

It was alleged a purported letter was shown as issued on PMO letterhead under the signature of a joint secretary in PMO, as addressed to the chief minister of Maharashtra to favour Villayati Ram Mittal, Navi Mumbai in the development of plot bearing CTS No. 418 (pt.), Ghausia Compound, Bandra (East), Mumbai.

It was further alleged the local authorities were biased and helping some other developers, and the secretary, Bandra East Ghausia Compound CHS Ltd, Bandra (E), Mumbai submitted application, along with a copy of said purported letter before the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai.

The PMO said no such letter was sent. During the probe, it was also revealed the said application was allegedly submitted on the forged letter head of “CDP & Company”, a firm of an advocate.

The signature on the application was not of the said advocate. However, it was allegedly signed by secretary of Bandra East Ghausia Compound with rubber stamp of society.

It was also found Salim Shaikh, secretary of Bandra East Ghausia Compound, Bandra (East), Mumbai and Surinder Mittal had allegedly possessed the copy of the said purported letter of PMO and used as genuine before the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee of Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Bandra, Mumbai.