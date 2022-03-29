Mumbadevi fire: Blaze caused by LPG blast, condition of injured stable

A 24-year-old Gamdevi resident, Aditya Desai, succumbed on Monday, a day after he had sustained injuries in a road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler in the wee hours of Monday. The driver of the car, a 27-year-old doctor from the state-run JJ Hospital Rihan Kalathil was earlier booked for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, however, he has now been booked for causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 1.55 am on Monday morning, when a car, driven by Dr Rehan, hit Desai's two-wheeler head on the Kemps Corner Bridge. The car, which was on the northbound arm, hit the biker, and Desai fell off the bridge. Dr Rehan rushed the biker to the state-run JJ Hospital for treatment, wherein he had sustained a fracture on both his legs along with an abdomen injury.

Desai, however, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. There was a massive mob that had gathered outside the Gamdevi police station, demanding the arrest of the doctor.

Initially, we have registered rash driving case later charges under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added later following the victim's death, "said Rampiyare Rajbhar senior inspector of Gamdevi police.

The police are yet to arrest the doctor and served him a notice since the offence is bailable.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:31 PM IST