'Mumba Devi' prays to protect city from cyclone Nisarga

The priests of temple of goddess Mumbadevi, after which the city of Mumbai is believed to be named, who is also known as 'Kulswamini' of the city came to the rescue of the citizens on Wednesday amid Cyclone Nisarga. The priests and devotees sang a special worship song, praying and pleading the goddess to protect the city from the forecasted Cyclone Nisarga, whose fear had gripped the city.

Amidst cyclone Nisarga danger the temple priests performed pooja at noon by offering 'bhog' and sung a special song before the Goddess, said Hemant Jadhav, manager of Mumba Devi temple trust board. He said, "Four priests are performing pooja on daily basis without allowing entry to devotees following lockdown restrictions. The main temple poojari Sandeep Sharma (priest) after finishing the daily ritual of pooja sang a garana (song) praying for the well-being of citizens." Due to her blessing the city was rescued from this huge threat of cyclonic storm, he asserted.

The hindu goddess Mumba Devi is mostly worshipped by fishermen community, who were largely in danger due to this cyclone Nisarga. Damodar Tandel, a fishermen and President of Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti said, "We believe that the goddess has always been for our rescue. Though many a times the cyclone alert was given for Mumbai but no storm ever had touched the city and caused damage these many years. Last year too, three storms had hit the Arabian Sea but luckily no fishermen was hurt."

Meanwhile Jadhav said that the temple is built by Britishers and is about 200 year old.