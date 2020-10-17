Mulund: From wasteland to greenhouse; journey of a dumpyard

The stench emanating from the dumping ground of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation near Hari Om Nagar in Mulund was polluting the air of the locality and had become a serious cause of concern for the residents. But today, the same garbage yard has turned into a green patch and serving as the lungs of the locality.

Two years back the dumping ground was shut down to give some relief to the residents. Now, instead of plastics and rotting waste cucumbers, ladies fingers and pumpkins welcome you there. The garbage hills have turned into fertiliser and organic vegetables are been grown on the spot.

All this, thanks to the lockdown! For this was not a planned activity. The bio mining project that was initiated on this land was shut due to the lockdown and in the meantime greenery overtook the garbage hills and vegetables started growing.

Niraj Hadaile, Deepak Ghule and Divesh Pandey, the staff working at the mining site can vouch for the quality of the produce. “Even last year, when we had started the project, we had found some such vegetables growing in patches. Initially, I was not sure if these would be edible. I took some home and it turned out as good as the ones you get in the market. But, we need to wash the vegetables thoroughly,” said a grinning Niraj.

Now, seeing the vegetable growing organically, the mining firm has decided to develop 20 guntas of the area into a farming land. “The quality of the produce growing was good. So, we thought, till the project is on, why we can’t also grow some vegetables on part of the land? The garbage has become a great source of fertiliser and helping the plants to grow faster than usual! We have planted seed of vegetables like fenugreek, tomato, coriander and brinjal,” said Padlekar.