Mulund corporator demands free food packets for Indira Nagar slum dwellers

Mulund Corporator Prakash Gangadhare of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded free food packets for Indira Nagar slum dwellers which has been sealed after a few residents tested COVID-19 positive. Gangadhare said, "Indira Nagar is a big slum cluster and most of the residents living here work as house help. But since this slum cluster sealed they are unable to do some other job like selling fruits/vegetables and have lost their livelihood. Already the househelp have been restricted entry in housing societies. Therefore, as they have no money I have demanded free food packets for them and grocery kits."

After corporator's demand 1,000 food packets was made available for the Indira Nagar slum dwellers, he said.

Kishor Gandhi, Assistant municipal commissioner of Mulund T ward confirmed that there has been rising resentment among Indira Nagar slum dwellers since the slum pocket has been sealed. "Many are worrying about their livelihood. But since it is the advisory of centre and state we have to follow the rules, " Gandhi informed that in last 15 days only four to five residents tested COVID positive.