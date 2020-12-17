Multiple attempts for JEE Main will help improve scores, provide additional time, say students

In response to the decision of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) four times a year, students preparing for admission to engineering programmes have welcomed the central government move stating it will give them a chance to improve their scores. Students said multiple attempts will give them additional time to prepare in case their Class 12 board exams are delayed due to unprecedented conditions on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students who have completed their Class 12 board exams and are preparing for JEE Main 2021 said the competition for seats will be tougher. Anamika Ghosh, a student, said, "The fact that we can appear multiple times will help us to learn from our mistakes, prepare vigorously and practise more for JEE Main. This will increase our chances of scoring high marks and securing better ranks thus increasing the overall competition for seats."

In addition, students said multiple attempts will award more time to prepare for exams. Benjamin D'Silva, a student said, "Often, results of Class 12 board exams are delayed leaving less time for preparation for the competitive entrance test. But now, we can choose to appear for a later exam session and spend additional time preparing for it."

On December 16, 2020 the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced JEE Main will be conducted four times in 2021 in the month of February, March, April and May by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In addition, the minister said JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 different languages -- English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and Bengali.

Students said attempting the test in their own regional language will help them to score high marks but they might face challenges later as the entire bachelor course is conducted only in English language. Mithali Shahane, a student from Satara district said, "I will perform better if I appear for the exam in Marathi language but, I might find it difficult to cope later because engineering is taught in English at the Undergraduate (UG) level."

While, Karim Lala, another student said, "JEE Main will test my ability to understand and answer technical questions in English language. It will help improve my vocabulary for the UG course so, I would prefer to appear for the exam in English instead of Urdu."