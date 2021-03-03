Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai ACP Nitin Alaknure to probe the case

The vehicle, which was reportedly a stolen one, had a letter which said this was only a "glimpse" of things to come. The letter in the name of 'Jaish Ul Hind' claiming responsibility for parking a vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house appears to be a hoax, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday.

The letter, posted on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, also demanded payment in crypto currency and provided a link to a web page for depositing it.

On the same evening, another letter posted by a group claiming to be the 'real' Jaish Ul Hind said it had not posted the first message and had nothing to do with the car found near Ambani's house.

On February 25, a Scorpio car with around 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

(With inputs from Agencies)