Muharram 2023: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Ashura, Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of Ashura 2023. The traffic restrictions has been issued by Mumbai Police in view of Muharram procession to be held on the of Ashura in South Mumbai. The traffic restrictions will come into force on on July 28, 2023 from 5 PM onwards. Mumbai Police, in the notification said that the procession of "Shab-e- Shahadat" will be taken from P. Ismail Merchant chowk (Nesbit Junction) - Sofia Zubair Junction - Sir J. J. Junction - I. R. Road - Pakmodia Street - Zainabia Hall.

The Police said that many people are expected to attend the Muharram procession and this may lead to traffic congestion on the above mentioned routes and also on the roads leading to these routes. To ensure smooth flow of traffic and to avoid any congestion following arrangements have been made.

(A) Following routes may be closed as and when required after 1700 hrs till completion of the procession:

1) Khada Parsi Junction to Sophia Zubair Junction i.e. North and South Bound of the Eastern Expressway

2) Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazar) to Dr Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Junction) i.e. North and South Bound of the Mohammad Ali Road/Sir JJ Marg.

3) Do Taki Junction to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Junction) i.e. North and South Bound of the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

4) Nagpada Junction to Sophia Zubair Junction i.e., South Bound of the Sophia Zubair Road.

5) St. Mary's School to P Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction) i.e., North and South Bound of the Nesbit Road.

6) Spence lane (Honda corner street).

7) There shall be no South bound traffic on Sofia Zubair Road from Nagpada Junction to Sofia Zubair Junction. Instead vehicles shall move-- Sofia Zubair junction to Nagpada Junction (North Bound movement) and further to their destination.

(B) Alternative routes:

1. Vehicles moving on south bound of Dr. B. A. Road (Eastern Expressway) may take the following routes:

(a) From DK Road Junction to DK Road - ES Patanwala Marg- Tomani Junction - Barrister Nath Pai Marg - P D'Mello Road Karnak Bandar Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

(b) From Sant Sawta Junction to Sant Sawta Marg - Pratibha Prabhakar Mhatre Chowk (Mustafa Bazar Junction). Barrister Nath Pai Marg - P D'Mello Road - Carnac Bandar - Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

(c) From Sheth Motisha Junction to Love Lane- Parab Chowk- Maharana Pratap Chowk-Dockyard Road Junction- Barrister Nath Pai Marg- P D'Mello Road- Carnac Bandar - Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

2. Vehicles moving towards South Mumbai via Nesbit Road may take the following routes:

(a) From Maharana Pratap Chowk to Dockyard Road Junction -P D'Mello Road - Carnac Bandar - Avtar Singh Bedi Junction and further towards South Mumbai.

(b) From Maharana Pratap Chowk- Dr. Mascarenhas Road-Mustafa Bazar Junction-Sant Savata Marg - Dr. B. A. Road - S Bridge - Mumbai Central via Sat Rasta Circle.

3. Vehicles moving from Khada Parsi towards South Mumbai may take the following route: Khada Parsi Junction-Claire Road- Nagpada Junction- Do Taki Junction, Gol Deol Junction - Bapu Khote Street- Minara Masjid and further towards South Bound.

4. Vehicles coming from Belasis Road towards south Mumbai may take the following route: Nagpada Junction to Don Taki Junction, Gol Deol Junction- Bapu Khote Street- Minara Masjid and further towards South Mumbai.

5. Vehicles moving from Chakala Junction to Dr. B. A. Road towards Dadar may go through Bhatia Baug Junction-Avtar Singh Bedi Junction-Carnac Bandar Junction Wadi Bandar Junction-Kakalij Chowk-Albert Junction- Dattaram Lad Marg to Dr. B.A Road.

6. Best buses from Kalbadevi Road to Dr. B.A. Road towards Dadar shall be diverted from Mohammad Ali Road South Bound via Bhatia Junction- Avtar Singh Bedi Junction-Carnac Bandar Junction- Wadibandar Junction- Kakalij Chowk- Albert Junction- Dattaram Lad Marg to Dr. B.A. Road.

7. Vehicles moving from Noor bagh to Dadar via Dr. B. A. Road may go through Dr. Maheshwari Road- Wadibandar Junction- P D'mello Road or via Hancock Bridge-Shivdas Chapsi Road- Dr. Mascarenhas Road -Mustafa Bazar Chowk-Sant Savata Marg to Dr. B.A. Road.

8. Vehicles moving from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazar Junction) towards Dadar may go through SVP Road at Charnal Junction-Wadibandar Junction-P D'mello Road- Kakalij Chowk- Albert Junction-Dattaram Lad Marg or from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazar Junction) -Gol Deol Junction-Duncan Road- Nagpada Junction-Claire Road to Dr. B.A. Road.

9. Vehicles moving from Don taki from to J.J. Junction may go through either Nagpada junction or Gol Deval Temple junction.

10. Vehicles moving from C.S.M.T. to Dadar may go through (without crossing J. J. Flyover) L.T.Marg- Vasudev Balwant Phadke chowk (Metro Junction) - Anandilal Poddar Marg- Maharshi Karve Road-Marathe Bandhu chowk-Lamington Road -Hamied Chowk-Claire Road( Mirza Ghalib Road) to Dr. B.A. Road.

(C) There shall be 'No Parking' of vehicles on the following routes on July 28, 2023.

1. D K Road

2. ES Patanwala Road

3. Sant Savata Marg

4. Sheth Motisha Lane (Love Lane)

5. Balwant Singh Dodhi Marg

6. Claire Road / Mirza Ghalib Marg

7. Duncan Road

8. Sophia Zubair Road

9. Mohammad Ali Road / Sir JJ Marg, Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazar) to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Junction).

10. Ramachandra Bhat Marg

11. Jail Road / Samant Bhai Nanji Marg

12. Mulana Azad road

13. S. V. P. Road (from Wadi bander junction to Gol deval junction)

14. Shivdas Chapsi Road

15. Dr. Mascarenhas Road

16. Maulana Shaukat Ali Road

17. Dimtimkar Road

18. Spence lane (Honda corner street)]

19. L.T Marg

20. Maharshi Karve Road

