Mumbai: Man held for blocking Ajay Devgn's car over actor's silence on farmers' protest

Dindoshi Police have arrested a man for allegedly stopping Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car in Goregaon (E) on Tuesday morning over his silence on the farmer's agitation.
The man allegedly stopped Devgn's car when he was on his way to Film City at around 9 am, on Tuesday, following which he accused the actor of not supporting the cause and created a ruckus. He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
According to police sources, the actor was in his four wheeler and going for a shoot at Film City in Goregaon (E), when a man, identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh (28), blocked Devgn's car and began misbehaving with the actor at the entrance of Film City on Tuesday morning.
Singh, who seems to be a supporter of the farmers protest and showed his angst over the farmer laws, accused the actor of being mum when he should have voiced his opinion and supported the farmers.
Soon after the incident, the actor's staff and bodyguard came to his rescue and alerted the police.
Subsequently, a team reached the spot and detained Singh, who was allegedly creating a ruckus. Police later arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
