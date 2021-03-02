Mumbai: Man held for blocking Ajay Devgn's car over actor's silence on farmers' protest

Dindoshi Police have arrested a man for allegedly stopping Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car in Goregaon (E) on Tuesday morning over his silence on the farmer's agitation.

The man allegedly stopped Devgn's car when he was on his way to Film City at around 9 am, on Tuesday, following which he accused the actor of not supporting the cause and created a ruckus. He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



According to police sources, the actor was in his four wheeler and going for a shoot at Film City in Goregaon (E), when a man, identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh (28), blocked Devgn's car and began misbehaving with the actor at the entrance of Film City on Tuesday morning.