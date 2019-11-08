MTP sends traffic violators with e-challan reminders

Mumbai: In a bid to increase e-challan recovery, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have sent out text messages to traffic violators who have pending e-challans of more than Rs 5,000.

Police have asked the violators to clear the fine till November 15, failing which they will have to face legal proceedings. These messages were rolled out on Monday and a recovery of whopping Rs 30 lakh has been recorded since then.

Recently, the state highway traffic police had written a letter to MTP, asking them to speed up the e-challan recovery process after 26.35 lakh pending e-challans of city motorists were found to be exceeding Rs 80 crore.

MTP then came up with a plan to send text messages to traffic violators who had pending e-challans of Rs 5,000 or more.

A senior traffic official said that from Monday, more than 10,000 people were sent such messages. The message states the pending amount that a violator owes, along with the warning that the deadline to clear the dues is November 15.