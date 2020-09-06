MTDC and MOTOHOM launches caravan services: From booking to charges, here's all you need to know

According to MTDC, Motohom is an efficient solution to instant travel plans during and post lockdown. You can either rent a camper van or invest in one. You don’t need to book a hotel or pay at a restaurant risking yourself up. You don’t even need to stop for nature’s call. Your entire luggage, from clothes to your camping equipment will easily fit into the trailer.

‘’Equipped with a kitchenette, a mini-bedroom, living room, basic amenities and an adorable terrace, Motohom is the true luxurious home away from home. And that’s not all – Motohom ensures each member of your family is well taken care of including your precious pets!’’ said MTDC.

MTDC MD Ashutosh Salil said ‘’For times immemorial, people have always wished for a workplace that combines the comfort of a beautiful leisure stay and the necessities of an office environment. With the advent of Covid-19 and the lockdown, the need for a space that serves as a holistic multipurpose space has only increased. Well, you get both a new with MTDC’s latest offering - Motohom!’’ With Motohom, it is MTDC’s endeavour to provide both wonderful travel facilities and better access to unheard-of mesmerizing places in our own Incredible India. Designed to accommodate safety, adventure and luxury, Motohom is a one-stop gateway to a whole new world.

According to the company spokesman, the vehicles are designed with care and also carry a Waste Disposal System to handle waste in a socially responsible manner, thereby contributing to sanitation and Clean India Mission.

‘’You get a completely customised travel hamper with comfort, privacy and safety. You guessed it right! No risk of infection, no issue of social distancing and no travel hassles! Just you and your loved ones, traveling safe and sound! We are committed to our mission and promise to offer our guests a time-saving, cost-effective, ready-to-go unique travel experience of magnificent places while maintaining social-distancing and sanitation, through Motohom campervans,’’ says the company spokesman.

Maharashtra government to release a Caravan Policy

Maharashtra government within a month will release a Caravan Policy to further promote tourism. Tourism Secretary Valsana Nair Singh said the state will be second after Kanataka to put in place a Caravan Policy.