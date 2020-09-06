MTDC and MOTOHOM launches caravan services: From booking to charges, here's all you need to know

Feeling bored amid COVID-19 pandemic? Missing the outdoors or taking short vacays? Now, one can visit tourist destinations or go on an adventure with family or close friends in a customised caravan vehicle. The state-run Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and MOTOHOM on Sunday jointly launched a Vanity van and an Innova for this purpose.
The Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray and the Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare today flagged off the venture. This project was pending since 2018. While the van and Innova will be owned and operated by MOTOHOM, the MTDC will be facilitator with its logo on these two vehicles. MOTOHOM and MTDC have entered into the revenue sharing agreement. MTDC will provide parking facilities in their resorts for water and electricity purpose.
Aaditya in a tweet said, ‘’Flagged off MTDC and MOTOHOM’s caravan vehicles for those who love their holidays in the outdoors and independently. Inviting those who want to spend their ‘’me time’’ in the wilderness, exploring the beauty of Maharashtra. All of us at the department are pushing ahead the agenda of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government to bring Maharashtra tourism on the global map for tourists.’’
Tatkare told Free Press Journal, ‘’The objective is to explore Maharashtra and the rest of the country. In the Vanity Van about five to six people can easily travel. It has a foldable sitting arrangement with a small pantry. On its top there is a deck. It will be available at Rs 20,000 per day.’’ She said that the daily charges will include the driver.
As far as Innova is concerned, Tatkare said all four persons can travel with the seat and can be converted into a bed while on top there is a tent. The Innova has a portable fridge and a sports kit. ‘’Innova will be self-driven and can be hired at Rs 4,000 a day,’’ she added.
According to Tatkare, the online bookings can be done on MTDC and MOTOHOM websites.
According to MTDC, Motohom is an efficient solution to instant travel plans during and post lockdown. You can either rent a camper van or invest in one. You don’t need to book a hotel or pay at a restaurant risking yourself up. You don’t even need to stop for nature’s call. Your entire luggage, from clothes to your camping equipment will easily fit into the trailer.
‘’Equipped with a kitchenette, a mini-bedroom, living room, basic amenities and an adorable terrace, Motohom is the true luxurious home away from home. And that’s not all – Motohom ensures each member of your family is well taken care of including your precious pets!’’ said MTDC.
MTDC MD Ashutosh Salil said ‘’For times immemorial, people have always wished for a workplace that combines the comfort of a beautiful leisure stay and the necessities of an office environment. With the advent of Covid-19 and the lockdown, the need for a space that serves as a holistic multipurpose space has only increased. Well, you get both a new with MTDC’s latest offering - Motohom!’’ With Motohom, it is MTDC’s endeavour to provide both wonderful travel facilities and better access to unheard-of mesmerizing places in our own Incredible India. Designed to accommodate safety, adventure and luxury, Motohom is a one-stop gateway to a whole new world.
According to the company spokesman, the vehicles are designed with care and also carry a Waste Disposal System to handle waste in a socially responsible manner, thereby contributing to sanitation and Clean India Mission.
‘’You get a completely customised travel hamper with comfort, privacy and safety. You guessed it right! No risk of infection, no issue of social distancing and no travel hassles! Just you and your loved ones, traveling safe and sound! We are committed to our mission and promise to offer our guests a time-saving, cost-effective, ready-to-go unique travel experience of magnificent places while maintaining social-distancing and sanitation, through Motohom campervans,’’ says the company spokesman.
Maharashtra government to release a Caravan Policy
Maharashtra government within a month will release a Caravan Policy to further promote tourism. Tourism Secretary Valsana Nair Singh said the state will be second after Kanataka to put in place a Caravan Policy.
