MTDC and Airbnb join hands to promote home stays

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), on Wednesday, signed an MoU with the vacation rental online marketplace company Airbnb to work together and promote home stays across Maharashtra. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said this will give a boost to hospitality and tourism in various corners of the state.

Airbnb offers arrangements for lodging, primarily homestays, or tourism experiences. It currently covers more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries worldwide. The company's name comes from air mattress B&B.

MTDC’s move comes a week after the state cabinet accorded an industry status to the hospitality sector by providing a slew of financial incentives. The state cabinet has also slashed the number of approvals and licenses required for the tourism and hospitality sector under the ease of doing business initiative.

The government has recently released a draft Caravan policy to attract tourists who can explore various tourist destinations across the state.

Meanwhile, Aaditya along with Minister of state for Tourism Aditi Tatkare launched a new logo of MTDC and also of boat club at Nashik. He also launched NTDC’s new feedback QR code.

Aaditya said post COVID-19 there is a huge potential for the development of tourism and hospitality sector in the state and added that the government is resolved to be a facilitator.