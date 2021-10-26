MSRTC to increase bus fares starting Monday

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to increase the bus fares by 17.17 per cent starting Monday midnight. Earlier in 2018, the same per cent of fare was increased.

The bus corporation, though, has reduced the fare of overnight buses by Rs 5-10 to encourage travel.

"Fuel prices have skyrocketed in the last three years. Although the rates were increasing day by day, the state road transport corporation had kept the passenger rates stable," said an official of MSRTC, adding that now it's become unavoidable because of a substantial financial burden.

According to the new ticket price, the fare will not be increased for the first phase of 'Shivshahi', 'Shivneri' and 'Ashwamedh' and simple bus services, but after the second phase, i.e. after 6 km, the ticket price will be increased accordingly.

The corporation will also charge a revised ticket amount from passengers who have made a reservation in advance, the corporation said.

However, the ticket rates for night buses (which run for at least 6 hours between 7 pm and 5 am the next day) are 18 per cent higher than ordinary day buses. The extra rates have been cancelled, and the ticket rates for day and night buses will remain the same.



Diwali Gift for employees

On the backdrop of Diwali, dearness allowance for state transport corporation employees has been increased by 5 per cent. This decision will benefit more than 93,000 employees of the corporation. It is noteworthy that the salary will be paid on the 7th of every month, but keep in mind the Diwali festival salary of October month will be paid on November 1.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:23 PM IST