MSRTC rolls out 10 cool bus rides

In order to meet the high demand of passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced 10 new inter district routes connecting Mumbai to some of the satellite cities of Maharashtra.

The state transport corporation has decided to run its 'Shivshahi' electronic buses to connect Mantralaya with Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane. This is for the first time, the state transport undertaking will be running AC buses to connect Mantralaya with the satellite cities. Eight buses will run between Dombivali and Mantralaya and the first bus service will be from 7 am and the last bus will leave the stand at 4 pm. Meanwhile, six buses will run on each of the routes connecting Mantralaya with Kalyan and Thane. The first bus in the Kalyan-Mantralaya route will leave the depot at 5:30 am and the last bus will leave around 3.30 pm.