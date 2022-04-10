MSRTC protestors had conducted reiki of Sharad Pawar’s residence and had instinct to physically injure NCP chief, claims Jitendra Awhad

Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday said the protestors had done reiki of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's home and it was not merely a protest but to attack Pawar family. Hours after Awhad’s allegation, the Mumbai Police have arrested four persons for reiki.

"It was the instinct of the protestors to physically injure and attack Pawar saheb,’’ said Awhad. He noted that the motive of the attackers was not clear and reiterated that the protestors had conducted reiki at Silver Oak, which is the residence of NCP chief.

The Housing Minister’s charge came a day after the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that there was an intelligence failure while the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis pointed out serious lapses of the Mumbai Police demanding a probe. The DCM also questioned how many of the protestors were employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil met senior police officers to review law and order situation in the wake of attack on Pawar’s residence and the arrests of advocate Gunaratna Sadawarte and 109 protestors. The court has granted police custody to Sadawarte while others got judicial custody. Incidentally, Walse-Patil in the presence of the senior police officers also met the Advocate General Ashitosh Kumbhkone.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:58 PM IST