MSRTC protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence: Senior inspector of Gamdevi suspended

A day after transferring zonal DCP for the protest at Sharad Pawar's resident, the Mumbai police on Sunday suspended the senior inspector of Gamdevi police station Rampiyare Rajbhar. On Saturday the police had transferred Rajbhar to control following the protest.

On Friday afternoon over 100 MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) employees protested outside Silver Oak, Pawar's Mumbai residence. 109 MSRTC employees along with their council Gunaratna Sadavarte was arrested on Friday. The court sent Sadavarte to two days of police custody while the employees were sent to judicial custody.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:53 PM IST